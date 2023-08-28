The decision to scramble the fighter jets was prompted by the detection of a flight trajectory towards the Russian state border

Moscow announced on Monday that it had dispatched two fighter jets to intercept two American reconnaissance drones near the Crimea region.

According to a statement from the Russian defense ministry released on Telegram, the decision to scramble the fighter jets was prompted by the detection of a flight trajectory towards the Russian state border.

The U.S. drones in question, identified as a Reaper and a Global Hawk, were reportedly engaged in aerial reconnaissance activities in proximity to the Crimean peninsula, situated near the Black Sea.

The presence of the Russian fighter jets prompted the American drones to alter their flight paths, eventually departing from the areas designated for reconnaissance operations.

U.S. Air Force via AP A Russian SU-35 fighter jet flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over Syria.

This occurrence comes amidst a series of similar incidents involving Russian aircraft and U.S. reconnaissance drones.

The incident comes one day after Russia reported that it had scrambled a fighter plane to deter a U.S. air force reconnaissance drone from breaching its borders over the Black Sea.