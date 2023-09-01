Pope Francis makes historic visit to Mongolia, sends message to China

During his visit through Monday, he seeks to send a message of "unity and peace" to neighboring China in a bid to foster better relations

Pope Francis embarked on a historic visit to Mongolia on Friday, marking the first papal trip to the Asian nation.

During his visit through Monday, he seeks to send a message of "unity and peace" to neighboring China in a bid to foster better relations.

The 86-year-old pontiff's visit is not only a gesture of support for Mongolia's small Catholic community of approximately 1,400 people but also a strategic move to strengthen Vatican ties with both China and Russia.

Upon arriving in Mongolia following a nine-hour journey from Rome, Pope Francis commented on the country, saying, "Mongolia is a place that can be understood with the senses."

During the journey, when asked about diplomacy, the pope humorously replied, "Sometimes you need a sense of humor."

While flying over Chinese airspace, Pope Francis sent a telegram to President Xi Jinping, conveying "greetings of good wishes" and offering prayers for the nation's well-being. China and the Holy See do not maintain official diplomatic relations.

Alberto PIZZOLI (AFP/File) Pope Francis has sought to improve relations between the Vatican and China, which have not had diplomatic relations since 1951

In response to the pontiff's message, China expressed a desire to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that the blessings from the Vatican signify friendship and goodwill, and China is ready to continue constructive dialogue, enhance understanding, and promote improved relations between the two sides.