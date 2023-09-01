Armenia says Azerbaijan kills two soldiers in new escalation

Tensions have escalated between the countries in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of violating agreements and engaging in exchanges of fire

Armenia reported on Friday that two of its servicemen were killed, and one was wounded in an incident near the town of Sotk, close to the border with Azerbaijan.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of violating agreements and engaging in cross-border exchanges of fire.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, "As a result of firing by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Armenian positions located in the Sotk area, there are two dead and one wounded on the Armenian side."

This incident marks another setback in the fragile peace process between the two former Soviet republics, which have a long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Despite mediation efforts by the European Union, the United States, and Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement.

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits) An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard next in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is primarily populated by ethnic Armenians.

This dispute has led to two wars between the two nations, with sporadic clashes continuing despite ceasefire agreements.