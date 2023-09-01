Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting during a press briefing, stating, 'Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the picturesque Black Sea resort town of Sochi on Monday.

The Kremlin announced the diplomatic engagement on Friday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting during a press briefing, stating, "Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday."

The meeting comes as Ankara accelerates its efforts to persuade Russia to rejoin the grain deal amidst rising tensions in the Black Sea due to conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.

After Russia declined to extend the deal beyond its expiration on July 17, they initiated strikes on Ukraine’s ports and storage facilities along the Black Sea coast, prompting retaliatory actions from Ukraine.

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, who recently visited Ukraine, is also expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the matter, as announced separately by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Presidential Press Service via AP In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a joint news conference

Following Fidan's meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and other senior Ukrainian officials, Turkey's top diplomat reiterated Ankara's stance. Turkey distanced itself from Western- and Kyiv-led initiatives to establish an alternative shipping route for Ukrainian goods that doesn't involve Russia's participation.

"We cannot condone the destruction or bombing of ports and infrastructure crucial for grain transportation. This is why, from the outset, we believed that Russia should be brought back into the equation," Fidan remarked during a joint statement with Kuleba on Friday.