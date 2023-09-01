Christie's cancels sale of jewelry linked to Nazi plundering of Jewish property

Yad Vashem and other organizations have refused the auctioneer's donations due to the origin of Heidi Horten's husband's fortune

Christie's has decided to cancel the auction of the last lots of Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten's jewelry collection following the controversy surrounding her husband's relationship with Nazi Germany.

In an e-mail sent to AFP on Friday, Christie's said it had "taken the decision not to proceed with any further sales of assets from Heidi Horten's estate," confirming a report in the New York Times.

The Horten collection includes over 700 pieces of jewelry, most of which were sold in May for a total of $202 million. The last lots were due to be sold in November.

In response to its critics, the prestigious auction house claimed that all proceeds from the sale would be donated to philanthropic causes.

"Christie's will make a significant contribution" from the proceeds of the sale to Jewish institutions and Holocaust education, "of vital importance," assured Rahul Kadakia, auctioneer and international director for jewelry at Christie's.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem.

The New York Times also reported that Yad Vashem and other organizations had refused the auctioneer's donations, due to the origin of Heidi Horten's husband's fortune. In particular, the American Jewish Committee and the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF) criticized the sale as indecent.

Helmut Horten built his fortune as early as 1936 by taking over the Alsberg textile company, whose Jewish owners had fled, before taking over several other Jewish-owned stores.

After the war, he was accused of taking advantage of the Aryanization of Jewish property to enrich himself.