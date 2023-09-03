Researchers examined medical complications, rehospitalizations, and mortality rates after surgery in nearly 1.2 million patients between 2007 and 2019

Surgical outcomes are better when performed by female surgeons over their male counterparts, according to two new studies.

The results have been published in the new issue of JAMA Surgery.

Researchers examined medical complications, rehospitalizations, and mortality rates after surgery in nearly 1.2 million patients between 2007 and 2019. Records included 25 different heart, brain, bone, and blood vessel surgeries.

The results showed that 90 days after surgery, 13.9 percent of patients treated by a male surgeon experienced "adverse events," a term that includes death and medical complications, ranging from problems requiring further surgery to major infections or heart attacks.

In contrast, the complication rate for patients operated on by women was 12.5 percent.

Patients treated by women survived better even one year after surgery, when the complication rate during this period was 20.7 percent, compared with 25 percent in those treated by surgeons.

When the researchers looked only at deaths after surgery, the difference was even greater: patients operated on by men had a 25 percent higher risk of dying one year after surgery, compared with those operated on by women.