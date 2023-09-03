French-Israeli tycoon Beny Steinmetz arrested in Cyprus, faces extradition

The billionaire was sentenced in absentia in 2020 to five years' imprisonment by Bucharest for orchestrating the creation of an 'organized criminal group'

French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz has been arrested in Cyprus under a Romanian arrest warrant for an outstanding sentence.

He appeared before a Larnaca court on Friday for an extradition hearing which is due to continue on September 8.

The 67-year-old billionaire was sentenced in absentia in 2020 to five years' imprisonment by Bucharest for orchestrating the creation of an "organized criminal group," in connection with land transactions carried out between 2006 and 2008.

STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz leaves the courthouse in Geneva.

These transactions are said to have cost Romania around €135 million. According to a statement from his spokesman, Steinmetz was "temporarily detained by Cypriot authorities on arrival at Larnaca airport under a European arrest warrant issued by Romanian authorities."

AFP PHOTO / STEFAN WERMUTH 2021 French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz (center) reacts next to his lawyers Camille Haab (left) and Marc Bonnant after the verdict of a trial over alleged corruption linked to mining deals in Guinea, in Geneva.

He is being held at a police station, while the Cypriot authorities decide how to proceed with the case, the spokesman added.

The press release pointed out that a Greek court had already rejected a similar extradition request from Romania in 2022. The businessman was temporarily detained in Athens, before being released.