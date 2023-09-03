The film tells the compelling story of an Iranian judo star who courageously challenges her government's directive to avoid competing against Israeli athletes

In a historic and unprecedented collaboration, Israeli and Iranian filmmakers joined forces at the Venice Film Festival, emphasizing the shared experiences and hopes for unity between their nations.

The film "Tatami," showcased in the festival's "Orizzonti" ("Horizons") section, tells the compelling story of an Iranian judo star who courageously challenges her government's directive to avoid competing against Israeli athletes in international competitions.

The film, directed jointly by acclaimed Iranian actress Zar Amir and Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, explores the journey of the judoka as she defies political constraints. Amir, who also stars in the film as the judoka's trainer, shared her experiences growing up in Iran, where she was taught that Israel did not exist, and the constraints on interactions between Iranians and Israelis.

Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Zar Amir-Ebrahimi poses for a portrait to promote the film "Shayda" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Park City, Utah, United States.

"At school, I was taught that Israel does not exist," said Amir.

"We are not allowed to work together, to meet, to make friends or compete with this imaginary enemy," she told AFP.

Amir, now residing in France, was recognized as the best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in "Holy Spider," where she portrayed a journalist tracking down a serial killer of prostitutes in the Iranian city of Mashhad. She expressed the limitations Iranian filmmakers face in conveying the truth, citing the prevalence of half-truths in their work.

The difficulties faced by Iranian filmmakers were highlighted recently when director Saeed Roustaee received a six-month suspended prison sentence for screening his film "Leila's Brothers" at Cannes last year "without authorization."

The sentencing prompted global condemnation, including from renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Nattiv pointed out striking parallels between Israel and Iran, noting a similar wave of revolutionary change in both nations. In Israel, he described ongoing demonstrations against actions taken by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing the erosion of democratic principles and women's rights.