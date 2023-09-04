Putin on Monday said Moscow was close to an agreement that would allow free grain exports from Russia to six African countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a visit to the southern Russian city of Sochi, promised a "very important" grain announcement on Monday ahead of his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who said he was "open to discussions."

Russia once again targeted agricultural machinery and production buildings overnight in the south-western district of Izmail, whose port along the Danube is crucial to Ukrainian exports.

On his arrival in Russia, Erdogan promised to unveil a "very important announcement for the world, especially for developing African countries" after his meeting with the Russian president.

The two leaders are due to negotiate the possible resumption - in time for the autumn harvest - of the grain agreement vital to global food supplies, which Moscow walked out on in mid-July.

"We are close to completing agreements with six African states, where we intend to supply foodstuffs for free and even carry out delivery and logistics for free," Putin said at a press conference with Erdogan. "Deliveries will begin in the next couple of weeks."

Negotiated under the aegis of Ankara and the UN in the summer of 2022, this agreement was previously designed to protect grain exports via Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting at Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.

But the Kremlin is critical of Western sanctions, which it claims are hindering the shipment of its own products to the international market, and is awaiting concrete proposals for a return to the agreement.

Erdogan, one of the few NATO leaders to maintain direct relations with Putin, hopes to use the talks as a springboard for broader peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.