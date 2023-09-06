China's PM urges major powers to reject 'new Cold War'

Qiang is scheduled to participate in the 18-nation East Asia Summit on Thursday, where Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also be present

China's Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the need for major powers to resist confrontation and the emergence of a new Cold War during his meetings with leaders from Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations in Indonesia.

Speaking at the start of an ASEAN plus three meeting in Jakarta, Qiang acknowledged that disputes and disagreements might arise among nations due to misperceptions, diverging interests, or external interferences.

However, he stressed the importance of avoiding taking sides, bloc confrontations, and the initiation of a new Cold War to manage these differences.

FLORENCE LO / POOL / AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, in China's northern Shaanxi province on May 19, 2023.

His remarks come as leaders and high-ranking officials, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, convene to address a range of pressing issues that have dominated discussions during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings this week.

These topics include China's recent publication of a map asserting territorial claims over a significant portion of the South China Sea, a dispute between China and Japan over Tokyo's decision to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, and North Korea's series of ballistic missile launches.

Qiang is scheduled to participate in the 18-nation East Asia Summit on Thursday, where Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also be present.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that Harris would use the opportunity to underline the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, employing an alternative term for the Asia-Pacific area.