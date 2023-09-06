Cyprus condemns attack on Kuwait tourists in meeting with ambassador

The meeting followed Kuwait's formal protest against the attack that took place during racially motivated violence last Friday

Constantinos Kombos, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, met with Kuwait's ambassador, Abdullah Al-Kharafi, to express condemnation over an attack on Kuwaiti tourists that occurred during anti-migrant violence in Limassol, the island's second-largest city.

The meeting followed Kuwait's formal protest against the attack that took place during racially motivated violence last Friday.

Minister Kombos, in a statement on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, characterized the meeting as "warm and comprehensive," reaffirming the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699304067510542735 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the meeting, Kombos voiced his strong condemnation of the recent regrettable incident involving tourists and expressed his intention to visit Kuwait in the near future. However, it was not specified whether a formal apology was extended to Kuwait regarding the attack.

Previously, Cyprus had received a diplomatic protest from an unspecified Gulf Arab state, but it was confirmed on Wednesday that the country in question was Kuwait. Cyprus is now actively working to repair any damage to its relations with the emirate.

Kyriakos Kouros, a senior diplomat and the permanent secretary of the foreign ministry, posted on X on Sunday to report that the group of tourists had abruptly left Cyprus after the attack. He expressed doubt about their willingness to return, emphasizing their fear and discomfort.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698255928783470655 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a photograph shared by Kouros, one tourist was seen in a wheelchair with a bandaged forearm, while another wore a suit.

Criticism has been directed towards the Cypriot police for not taking more assertive action to quell the violence on Friday. Law enforcement reported the arrest of 13 individuals in connection with the attack on foreigners and the vandalism of foreign-owned businesses along the Limassol seafront.

AFP / Matthieu CLAVEL In this picture taken on August 17, 2018, an Airbus A320-232 plane from Greek carrier Aegean airlines comes into land at Larnaca Airport, southern Cyprus, as tourists enjoy the beach.

During the unrest, some protesters displayed a banner with the slogan "Refugees not welcome."

Efforts are now underway to support the Vietnamese mother whose shop was vandalized during the violence, with the government offering state assistance for property repairs.