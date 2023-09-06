Eritrea accuses Israel's Mossad of orchestrating Tel Aviv riots

A total of 176 individuals, including 49 police officers, sustained injuries during the clashes and were subsequently transported to local hospitals

In an official statement released by Eritrea's Ministry of Information on Wednesday, the country placed blame on central intelligence agencies in the West, including Israel's Mossad, for allegedly promoting and financing violent riots targeting Eritrean citizens worldwide.

Last Saturday, south Tel Aviv witnessed severe riots that erupted between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime. The violence primarily targeted police forces and businesses in the area.

The Eritrean Information Ministry also pointed fingers at Israeli authorities and media outlets, asserting that they had unfairly vilified Eritrea by assigning blame to Eritreans for the mob violence.

Throughout the course of the riots, demonstrators hurled projectiles and wooden planks at law enforcement officers, resulting in the shattering of glass and extensive damage to the area. Authorities have arrested 39 protesters, including one Eritrean individual who was captured on video making threats while holding a firearm.

Omer Fichman/Flash90 Eritrean asylum seekers in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023.

Eritrea's statement on Wednesday condemned the violent attacks, describing them as attempts to disrupt long-standing cultural events cherished by Eritreans, which serve to preserve their cultural heritage and identity.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea and pro regime activists clash with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv, Israel.

The statement further suggested that the instigators of these violent acts had hidden political agendas and motivations.