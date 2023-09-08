Brett McGurk, special envoy to the Middle East for Biden, has been in Saudi Arabia this week in an effort to ramp up efforts on a possible normalization

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said that while U.S., Israeli, and Saudi leaders have made significant strides in discussions regarding the potential normalization of relations, there is still substantial work ahead.

Sullivan addressed the media while aboard Air Force One, coinciding with President Joe Biden's journey to India to participate in a G20 summit.

"Many of the elements of a pathway to normalization are now on the table. We don't have a finalized framework or agreed-upon terms yet, so there is still work to be done," Sullivan stated. Although he did not delve into specific details, he emphasized that there exists a general understanding of many crucial aspects.

U.S. officials view the possibility of a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia as plausible, particularly in light of similar agreements brokered during the previous administration under then-President Donald Trump. The previous accords facilitated diplomatic relations between Israel and several nations, including Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Brett McGurk, special envoy to the Middle East for President Biden, has been inSaudi Arabia this week in an effort to ramp up efforts on a possible normalization agreement with Israel.

U.S. and Palestinian officials told The Times of Israel earlier this week that talks would be held in Riyadh and will also be attended by Assistant Secretary of State For Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

AHMAD ABDO (AFP/File) Brett McGurk reportedly said in his resignation letter that IS militants had not been defeated, and that pulling out US troops could result in the jihadists regaining strength

According to Axios, citing four sources familiar with the issue, the American delegation was scheduled meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials to discuss a potential Palestinian component in a possible “mega-deal” between the U.S., the Gulf kingdom and the Jewish state.

The push from the Biden Administration comes amid a visit by former Israeli Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid to the American capitol.

In a meeting on Tuesday with senior White House officials and key advisors to U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed concerns regarding the potential inclusion of a Saudi nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, in ongoing normalization talks involving Washington and Riyadh.

Lapid used the meeting opportunity to convey his strong reservations about the prospect of Saudi Arabia pursuing nuclear capabilities, specifically uranium enrichment.

"I will find it difficult to support an agreement that would include uranium enrichment on Saudi soil," Lapid told McGurk and Amos Hochstein, Biden's special adviser on energy matters.