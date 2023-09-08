African Union set to join G20 as newest permanent member

The decision received unanimous support from existing G20 members during their summit in India

In a historic development, the African Union (AU) is poised to become the latest addition to the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies, as announced by officials on Friday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted the G20 summit, advocated for the AU to acquire permanent membership, asserting the necessity for developing nations to have a more significant voice in global decision-making. Modi's proposal found favor not only in Washington but also within the European Union, which expressed its backing for the move.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, where the two-day G20 summit is scheduled to commence on Saturday, European Council President Charles Michel stated, "I look forward to welcoming the AU as a permanent member of the G20."

The G20 presently comprises 19 countries and the European Union, representing approximately 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population. South Africa is the sole African nation currently holding G20 membership.

(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) FILE- A delegate walks past a display of flags of participating countries at the venue of G-20 financial conclave on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 "sherpa" responsible for behind-the-scenes negotiations among member countries, noted that India successfully garnered support from every member, though specifics were not disclosed.

The African Union, headquartered in Ethiopia, was established in 2002 following the dissolution of the Organisation of African Unity. With 55 member states at full capacity, of which six junta-ruled nations are presently suspended, the AU collectively boasts a GDP of $3 trillion and a population of around 1.4 billion people.

EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP Members of the African Union pose for a group photo during the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In December, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his desire for the AU to attain permanent G20 membership, emphasizing that it was long overdue.

On Tuesday, Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, reaffirmed this stance, emphasizing that the African Union's inclusion would strengthen the G20.