The concerns were raised in light of the recent arrest of a parliamentary researcher on charges of spying

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed "significant concerns" regarding China's alleged interference in British democracy during a meeting with Premier Li Qiang at the G20 conference in India on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from Downing Street.

The concerns were raised in light of the recent arrest of a parliamentary researcher on charges of spying.

UK authorities had detained a man in his twenties for espionage, with the Sunday Times reporting that he had been employed as a researcher in the UK Parliament.

In March, officers from the Metropolitan Police Service had arrested two individuals, one in their twenties and another in their thirties, under suspicion of violating the Official Secrets Act.

ISABEL INFANTES / AFP Police officers stand near the statue of Britain's former prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London, United Kingdom.

According to reports, the individual in their twenties had established connections with Members of Parliament from the governing Conservative Party while working as a parliamentary researcher.

Notable figures among these contacts included Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, the chairperson of the Commons foreign affairs committee.