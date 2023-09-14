U.S. strengthens ties with Bahrain through new security agreement

The pact represents strong support for Bahrain, which faced an arms embargo approximately a decade ago

During a visit by Bahrain's Crown Prince Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa to the United States on Wednesday, the U.S. signed a new agreement with the Gulf nation aimed at bolstering defense and economic relations.

The pact represents strong support for Bahrain, which faced an arms embargo approximately a decade ago.

The Gulf monarchy, with already delicate relations with Iran, is host to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. This new agreement, signed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain's Crown Prince Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, will not only symbolize the deepening alliance but also foster increased cooperation, including intelligence sharing.

Blinken emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating that it will allow both nations to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

"The heart of the agreement is a shared goal -- working together to build a region that is more secure, more prosperous and that's more connected to the world," Blinken said.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by Bahraini Crown Prince Al Khalifa, speaks before they sign a Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement at the State Department, in Washington, U.S..

The accord, known as the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, goes beyond defense and security, according to a U.S. press release. It will promote scientific collaboration, investment opportunities, and renewable energy initiatives.

Of note, the agreement commits the U.S. and Bahrain to collaborate on "trusted technologies," an indirect reference to avoiding providers, often from China, considered potentially unsafe by the United States.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Bahraini Crown Prince Al Khalifa and Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands after signing a Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement at the State Department, in Washington, U.S..

Prince Khalifa of Bahrain described the agreement as groundbreaking, emphasizing that it addresses not only security and defense but also economic, technological, and social aspects.

The agreement will focus "not only on security and defense, which is essential, but also on the economy, on people and on technology, which will be the foundation for a new global architecture," Prince Khalifa said.