U.S. diverts $30 million in military aid from Egypt to Lebanon - report

The United States has decided to reroute $30 million in designated military assistance from Egypt to Lebanon, according to a report by Al Arabiya English on Wednesday,

The reallocation highlights the Biden administration's commitment to supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The shift follows the Biden administration's notification to Congress of its decision to divert $85 million in military funds initially intended for Egypt due to concerns over human rights violations. Of the redirected funds, approximately $55 million is expected to be allocated to Taiwan, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Support for the Lebanese Armed Forces has garnered bipartisan backing in recent years, given its crucial role in maintaining stability within the country, particularly in light of governmental paralysis, as emphasized by the U.S. official.

ANWAR AMRO / AFP A Lebanese army officer briefs representatives of the five permanent UN Security Council member nations about the border situation with Israel near Naqura in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, General Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. military official for the Middle East, visited Beirut, aiming to enhance training collaboration and address regional threats. During his visit, Kurilla met with LAF Gen. Joseph Aoun and interacted with the soldiers of the 4th Intervention Regiment.

AFP Lebanese army soldiers and onlookers gather in the town of Kahale, where two people were killed in clashes between members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and residents of the Christian town.

Lebanon has received substantial humanitarian, educational, and military aid from the United States since 2006, typically enjoying support from U.S. senators and members of Congress.

U.S. officials contend that bolstering the Lebanese Armed Forces is essential for U.S. national security interests, as it strengthens Lebanon's state institutions and acts as a countermeasure to Hezbollah's influence.