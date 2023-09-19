Elon Musk considers implementing monthly fees on X to combat bots

Musk took control of the platform in October last year, purchasing it for $44 billion when it was still known as Twitter

Elon Musk, the owner of the online platform X, has hinted at the possibility of introducing a monthly subscription fee for all users as a measure to combat the prevalence of bots on the platform.

Musk took control of the platform in October last year, purchasing it for $44 billion when it was still known as Twitter.

Since then, he has initiated a series of changes, including massive layoffs, the introduction of a premium paid option, reduced content moderation, and the reinstatement of previously banned accounts, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In July, Musk disclosed that the platform had witnessed a nearly 50 percent reduction in advertising revenue.

Bots, which are automated accounts operated by computer programs rather than humans, are a common occurrence on X. They are often employed to artificially amplify political messages or spread racial hatred.

During a recent conversation with Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised concerns about online antisemitism and inquired about X's strategies to prevent the use of bots in perpetuating such behavior.

Avi Ohayon/GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (L) meet with Elon Musk in California, the United States.

In response, Musk revealed that the company is exploring the implementation of a "small monthly payment for the use of the X system" as a means of countering the proliferation of bots.

Musk elaborated, stating, "a bot costs a fraction of a penny, perhaps as little as a tenth of a penny. However, if users are required to pay even a few dollars or a nominal amount, the practical cost of deploying bots becomes significantly higher. Additionally, the need for a new payment method each time a new bot is created further hampers their effectiveness."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) File - X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

The development transpired amid a public dispute between Musk and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a U.S.-based Jewish organization.

Musk has accused the ADL of making baseless allegations of antisemitism, which he claims have driven away advertisers and negatively impacted his company's revenue.

He has even threatened to pursue legal action seeking billions of dollars in damages.