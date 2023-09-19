Biden expressed his commitment to working towards normalization between Israel and the Arab world, as well as fostering a two-state solution with Palestinians

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden reflected on recent diplomatic milestones and outlined his vision for a more equitable world amid conflict in Ukraine and growing tensions in the Middle East and Asia.

Biden commenced by recounting his visit to Vietnam, a nation once marked by war but now forging a different path. He emphasized the importance of history not dictating the future and the capacity of leaders to shape a new trajectory for humanity.

The U.S. President acknowledged that the world is at an inflection point in history, where leaders possess the power to steer the course of events. He called for unity and a shared vision of a future where "our children do not go hungry, everyone has access to quality healthcare, workers are empowered, and our environment is protected."

Regarding Israel, Biden expressed his commitment to working towards normalization between Israel and the Arab world, and fostering a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. His stance reinforced the United States' role as a diplomatic mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky applauds as President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Turning his attention to Ukraine, Biden issued a stark warning: "No nation can be secure if we allow Ukraine to be carved up." The declaration underscores the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden's words resonated as a reaffirmation of the U.S.'s stance against Russia's aggressive actions in the region.

Addressing China, the U.S. President clarified that the goal is not to contain the country but to responsibly manage competition to prevent it from escalating into conflict. He emphasized a policy of "de-risking, not decoupling" with China. Biden expressed willingness to collaborate with Beijing on various issues, notably the climate crisis.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig President of the United States Joe Biden addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters.

One significant aspect of this year's UNGA is the absence of several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Their non-attendance has raised questions about the relevance and influence of the annual event. Biden's speech, in their absence, offers an opportunity for him to assert his leadership on the international stage, with one of his close advisers describing him as "the president of the world."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to deliver an in-person speech at the UNGA, his first since Russia's invasion. Biden and Zelensky are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday, followed by a joint press conference.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Biden will engage in significant meetings during the UNGA sessions. On Tuesday, he will meet with the leaders of five Central Asian nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, all of which share borders with Russia or China. Additionally, he will host the traditional reception for world leaders participating in the UNGA.

On Wednesday, Biden will hold separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before concluding his trip and returning to Washington later that evening.