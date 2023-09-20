Azerbaijan says ready to end operation in Nagorno-Karabakh if separatists surrender

Aliyev's message to Blinken stressed that 'anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms'

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his willingness to halt the ongoing operation in Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenian separatist forces "lay down their arms" during a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement released by the Azerbaijani presidency on Wednesday.

Aliyev's message to Blinken stressed that "anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms," as outlined in the statement following their discussion.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry reported that its forces had gained control over more than 60 military positions during what they described as "localized anti-terrorist measures" in the mountainous breakaway region on Tuesday.

Separatist accounts, however, indicated that the region had witnessed intense artillery barrages, airstrikes, and drone activity.

Aliyev further informed Blinken that his administration had extended invitations to representatives of Armenian residents residing in the Karabakh region to engage in a dialogue regarding reintegration issues. The invitations, he said, had been declined multiple times. Aliyev indicated that another invitation for dialogue was extended during the continuation of local anti-terrorist measures.

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Illustration - An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard next in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ongoing conflict has so far resulted in casualties, with reports of at least 27 individuals killed, including two civilians, as reported by the separatist factions.

Russia, maintaining a 2,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, has been engaged in evacuating civilians and offering medical assistance in the embattled region.

HANDOUT / AZERBAIJANI DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 19, 2023 show an explosion in mountainous terrain, that Baku claims to be Azerbaijani forces "destroying positions" used by Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Aliyev affirmed that the civilian population and infrastructure remain non-targets within the operation, with only "legitimate military targets" being subject to destruction.

In response to the developments, Blinken issued a statement on Tuesday expressing deep concern about Azerbaijan's military operation and urging an immediate cessation of these actions.