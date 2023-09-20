Russia's Putin to hold talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Saint Petersburg

China has consistently positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict while simultaneously providing Moscow with vital financial support

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi for discussions on Wednesday, marking another step in the ongoing high-level engagements between Moscow and Beijing.

Wang Yi's four-day visit to Russia underscores the significance both nations attach to their diplomatic relations, particularly amidst Russia's Ukraine offensive, which has led to increased international isolation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting, stating, "Today Putin will receive Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister."

China has consistently positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict while simultaneously providing Moscow with vital diplomatic and financial support.

MADOKA IKEGAMI (POOL/AFP) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) speaks during his press conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Earlier this week, Wang Yi had engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in discussions. According to Chinese state media reports, Wang reiterated Beijing's stance on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the need for peace talks.

However, the position has been met with skepticism by the United States and NATO since its release earlier this year.

Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a joint news conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran.

The strategic partnership between Russia and China, often described as "no limits," extends across economic and military cooperation.

In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow, jointly showcasing a unified stance against Western countries with President Putin.