Russia's Putin to hold talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Saint Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi for discussions on Wednesday, marking another step in the ongoing high-level engagements between Moscow and Beijing.
Wang Yi's four-day visit to Russia underscores the significance both nations attach to their diplomatic relations, particularly amidst Russia's Ukraine offensive, which has led to increased international isolation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting, stating, "Today Putin will receive Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister."
China has consistently positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict while simultaneously providing Moscow with vital diplomatic and financial support.
Earlier this week, Wang Yi had engaged with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in discussions. According to Chinese state media reports, Wang reiterated Beijing's stance on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the need for peace talks.
However, the position has been met with skepticism by the United States and NATO since its release earlier this year.
The strategic partnership between Russia and China, often described as "no limits," extends across economic and military cooperation.
In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow, jointly showcasing a unified stance against Western countries with President Putin.