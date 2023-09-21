Qatar holds bilateral meetings with Iran, U.S. on UNGA sidelines - report

Qatar, a wealthy Gulf Arab state with diplomatic ambitions, is pressing both Washington and Tehran to engage in more talks and reach 'understandings'

Qatar held separate bilateral meetings with the United States and Iran this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, touching on Tehran’s nuclear program and Washington’s concerns about Russia acquiring Iranian drones, sources said Wednesday.

A wealthy Gulf Arab state with diplomatic ambitions, Qatar is pressing both sides to engage in more talks and reach “understandings,” the sources told Reuters.

They noted that the meetings did not involve the kind of “shuttle diplomacy” that Doha conducted this year in which Qatari diplomats went back and forth between the two sides, ultimately leading to the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap earlier this week.

One source, a diplomat in the Middle East briefed on the matter, said there would be additional bilateral talks this week, but did not provide details. The diplomat described the New York meetings as "talks for talks," saying the idea was to lay the ground for future indirect discussions to achieve an "understanding" of the nuclear issue.

Washington suspects Iran’s nuclear program may be aimed at developing nuclear arms, and says the Islamic Republic has provided attack drones to Russia to use in its war with Ukraine – charges that Tehran denies.

Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal – which the U.S. pulled out of in 2018 – have failed and many diplomats now regard it as beyond resurrection due to Tehran’s nuclear advances.