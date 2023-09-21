Israel, UEA, India, U.S. launch new site to push I2U2 forum

The website will allow private companies to submit business proposals for backing from the inter-governmental forum

The I2U2 Group – Israel, India, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates – on Thursday announced the creation of a website that will allow private companies to submit business proposals for backing from the inter-governmental forum.

This initiative was presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly by several dignitaries: U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment, Jose Fernandez; Israeli Foreign Ministry Director Ronen Levi; Emirati State Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh; and Indian Foreign Secretary Dammu Ravi.

The I2U2 partnership, established last year, aims to strengthen collaboration between member countries in various strategic areas such as food security, water, energy, transport, space, health, and technology.

Behind this rapprochement, the issue is twofold. On the one hand, the U.S. is looking to contain China's growing influence in the Middle East and Asia. For Israel, it’s about consolidating opposition to Iran while strengthening the Abraham Accords.

“This website will give an opportunity for businesses to interact and collaborate together to do enduring projects and partnerships in various parts of the world,” said India’s Ravi.

“The creation of this website symbolizes another tangible step forward in our partnership to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to modernize infrastructure, decarbonize industries, enhance public health, and promote the development of green technologies,” said Sayegh.

Fernandez also announced the establishment of the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership, a new public-private partnership between the U.S. State Department, the U.S.-UAE Business Council, the UAE-India Business Council, and the UAE-Israel Business Council.