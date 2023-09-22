Nuclear test site expansions fuel concerns amid rising tensions

The development comes at a time when tensions among these major nuclear powers have reached their highest point in decades

Satellite images obtained by CNN have revealed that Russia, the United States, and China have expanded their nuclear test facilities and dug new tunnels in recent years.

Although there is currently no evidence to suggest imminent nuclear tests, the images, analyzed by experts, indicate significant expansions at three nuclear test sites in comparison to the past few years.

China operates one of these sites in the far western region of Xinjiang. The satellite images, spanning the past three to five years, reveal new tunnels constructed under mountains, expanded roads and storage facilities, and increased vehicular traffic in and out of the area.

Russia's nuclear test site is located in the Arctic Ocean archipelago of Novaya Zemlya. This site has undergone extensive construction from 2021 to 2023, with incoming ships, newly built roads, and tunnels dug deep into the Arctic mountains.

The site, which used to be operational only during certain seasons, now operates year-round. The construction of new tunnels indicates Russia's readiness to resume nuclear testing.

Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

In the United States, the Nevada National Security Site has seen significant expansion of its U1a complex, used for "subcritical" nuclear experiments meant to ensure the reliability of existing nuclear weapons. This expansion has occurred between 2018 and 2023, indicating preparations for experiments.

The US has not conducted a nuclear test since 1992, but it maintains readiness for such tests.

The increased activity at these nuclear test sites comes amid growing concerns in the global community.

The conflict in Ukraine, sparked by Russia's invasion in February 2022, has contributed to this alarming assessment.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP View of the United Nations logo as the 2022 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons takes place at the United Nations in New York City, United States, on August 1, 2022.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has also expressed concerns, urging key countries to ratify the international treaty that bans nuclear experiments for both peaceful and military purposes. He emphasized the urgent need for international cooperation in a world with nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons.

The expansion of nuclear testing facilities raises concerns of escalation among major powers. While all three nations might initially plan to go second in testing, the risk of one deciding to go first exists. Such actions could trigger an arms race and heighten global tensions.

AFP (AFP) Nuclear warheads

The International Monitoring System (IMS), a network of 337 facilities monitoring nuclear explosions worldwide, is likely to detect any major underground blasts, providing a level of accountability.

Despite that, the unpredictability of major powers' actions and their current nuclear modernization efforts has shown the need for international dialogue and disarmament efforts.