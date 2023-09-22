Azerbaijani troops reach outskirts of Nagorno-Karabakh's Stepanakert

'The situation is dire, with residents facing severe shortages in electricity, gas, food, fuel, as well as disruptions in internet and telephone connectivity'

Azerbaijani military forces have reached the outskirts of Stepanakert, the separatist stronghold in Nagorno-Karabakh, causing residents to seek refuge in basements out of fear, according to a rebel representative who spoke with AFP on Friday.

The situation in Stepanakert has become dire, with Azerbaijani troops encircling the city and positioning themselves on its outskirts.

This has instilled a deep sense of trepidation among the populace, as they worry that Azerbaijani soldiers could enter the city imminently, potentially leading to violence and casualties, according separatist spokeswoman Armine Hayrapetyan.

Hayrapetyan, serving as the representative of the separatist government's information center in Yerevan, said that Stepanakert, along with other regions of Nagorno-Karabakh, has seen the deterioration of essential services since Baku's rapid offensive aimed at reclaiming the ethnically Armenian enclave.

"The situation is dire, with residents facing severe shortages in electricity, gas, food, fuel, as well as disruptions in internet and telephone connectivity," Hayrapetyan remarked. "As a result, people have been compelled to take shelter in basements to ensure their safety."

MARUT VANYAN / UGC / AFP Smoke rising from artillery strikes on a hilltop outside Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the face of clashes, which they claim have led to the deaths of 200 individuals, Armenian separatists took the decision to lay down their arms. Subsequently, they engaged in preliminary discussions on integration mediated by Russia with Azerbaijani representatives on Thursday.

Hayrapetyan further underscored the human cost of the conflict, mentioning the significant number of casualties, including both fatalities and injuries, without offering specific figures.