Ruben Vardanyan, former head of Nagorno-Karabakh, detained as thousands flee the enclave seized by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan on Wednesday arrested Ruben Vardanyan, the former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, as he attempted to leave the enclave for Armenia.

Azerbaijan's border service confirmed Vardanyan's arrest and subsequently handed him over to other state agencies in the capital, Baku.

Vardanyan, a prominent businessman who served as the head of the separatist government from November 2022 until February, was among thousands of ethnic Armenians attempting to escape the escalating crisis.

Vardanyan's wife, Veronika Zonabend, has appealed for support to ensure his safe release, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh throughout their struggle.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has rapidly deteriorated, with Azerbaijan's recent seizure of the enclave sparking a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians. As of Wenesday, 47,115 people have fled the region in search of safety.

Azerbaijani authorities have intensified border controls, subjecting thousands of ethnic Armenians to rigorous checks.

Officially, Azerbaijan stated that these measures are being taken to identify "war crimes" suspects, with plans to offer amnesty to Armenian fighters who have surrendered in Karabakh.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, to ensure "unconditional protection and freedom of movement for civilians" and to allow "unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh."

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority ethnic Armenian enclave within the internationally recognised border of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched an operation on September 19 to seize control of the territory, forcing the separatists to lay down their arms under the terms of a ceasefire agreed the following day.