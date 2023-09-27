French ambassador to Niger returns to Paris amid ongoing tensions

The political upheaval led to strained relations between France and its former colony, with Niger's new leadership demanding the ambassador's departure

The French Ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, has returned to Paris as tensions between France and the post-coup regime in Niger have escalated in recent weeks.

The regime in Niger had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna held a meeting with Ambassador Sylvain Itte upon his return to Paris to express appreciation for his service under challenging circumstances, according to a statement from the ministry.

The return of Ambassador Itte comes two months after a coup in Niger ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been viewed favorably by Paris. The political upheaval led to strained relations between France and its former colony, with Niger's new leadership demanding the ambassador's departure.

Itte and six of his colleagues departed from Niamey around 4:00 am local time. French President Emmanuel Macron had announced the ambassador's impending departure during a televised interview on Sunday, a move welcomed by Niger's military leaders who had taken control after the coup.

AFP Demonstrators massed in front of the French embassy on Sunday in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Sylvain Itte, born in Bamako, Mali, in 1959, had served as the French ambassador to Niger for a year before his return to Paris.

His extensive diplomatic career spans 35 years, during which he has previously held ambassadorial positions in Uruguay and Angola.