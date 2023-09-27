U.S. imposes new sanctions internationally over Iran-related activities

Sanctions target individuals, entities aiding Iran's drone program and alleged support for Russia in Ukraine war

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting individuals in China and Iran, as well as entities in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

The sanctions were unveiled on Wednesday and were documented on the Treasury Department's website.

One of the primary targets of these sanctions is a network allegedly aiding in the procurement of sensitive components for Iran's drone program.

The U.S. government has accused that network of facilitating shipments and financial transactions that support Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in obtaining crucial components for its Shahed-136 drones.

The Treasury Department, in a statement, emphasized the network's role in supplying the IRGC with critical drone parts, stating that these Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have played a pivotal role in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury official Brian Nelson asserted, "Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure."

Washington had earlier sanctioned five China-based companies and one individual over selling and shipping aerospace components – including parts used for drones – to the Iranian company.