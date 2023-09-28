Alarming ice-loss trend continue as glaciologists warn of irreversible damage despite global climate targets

Switzerland's glaciers, already grappling with the grim aftermath of last year's record melt of 6 percent, have experienced another devastating blow this year, with a further 4 percent loss of their volume.

This marks the second-largest annual loss in history, as revealed in the annual report of the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos).

Researchers from Glamos have researched 176 out of Switzerland's 1,400 glaciers for years, and their findings have sounded a dire warning for the alpine ice fields.

The report issued by Glamos paints a grim picture, indicating that the situation may have reached a point of no return for many of Switzerland's glaciers, even if global climate targets are met.

In just two years, these vital ice formations have lost a staggering 10 percent of their total volume, an amount equivalent to the losses sustained previously over three decades.

According to glaciologists, some glaciers are deteriorating at such an accelerated pace that it may be impossible to save them.

Climate targets, such as limiting global temperature rise to the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees celcius goal, seem increasingly insufficient.

Olivier Morin/AFP This file photograph taken on September 21, 2021, shows a view of Nordenskiold glacier melting and collapsing in the ocean, near Pyramiden, in Svalbard, a northern Norwegian archipelago.

Experts warn that without a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warming, even larger glaciers like the Aletsch, with sections measuring up to 2,624 feet thick, could vanish within a generation.