India to reserve one-third of parliamentary seats for women

Landmark legislation in India aims to address gender disparity in politics, implementation set for 2029

In a step toward gender equality in India's political landscape, the country's parliament has passed legislation that reserves one-third of the seats in the lower house and state legislatures for women.

This landmark decision comes after a 27-year deadlock and a lack of consensus among political parties.

India's lower house of Parliament gave its resounding approval on Wednesday, with a vote count of 454-2, while the upper house unanimously passed the bill with a vote of 214-0 late Thursday.

However, the eagerly anticipated change will not be immediately realized, as the new law will not be applicable in next year's national elections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified during a debate in the upper house that the implementation is scheduled for the 2029 national elections.

This delay allows for a new census and adjustments to voting districts following next year's polls.

The Women's Reservation Bill represents a political stride towards changing the gender imbalance in Indian politics, where women have been historically underrepresented.

This legislation in India aims to create a more inclusive and equitable political landscape, offering women the opportunity to participate in decision-making processes at the highest levels of governance.

