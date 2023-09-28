The American diplomat emphasized both the transformative potential and the formidable challenges involved in the process

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday about the growing prospects of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Blinken highlighted the profound impact that normalization could have on the region, saying, "First, it would be transformative if we can get there. You would go from a region where there have been, as you know better than anyone, decades of turmoil – go back to 1979, even earlier – and moving that to the prospects for a much more stable and integrated region, to have at the same time a rapprochement by the leading country in Islam with Israel, that would have reverberations well beyond the Middle East. So if it can be achieved, I think it would be transformative."

However, he acknowledged the complexities involved, stating, "Achieving it is not easy. There are really hard issues that are on the table. We’re working through them."

Blinken continued, "I don’t want to put a percentage number on it, but I can say this: I think we’re invested in really testing this out. I believe the Saudis and the Israelis are as well. But we still have to grapple with a lot of hard practical issues. And whether we can get there and when we can get there, that we don’t know."

The Secretary's comments come as negotiations around the normalization continue to take center stage in Israeli politics.

Just this week, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first Israeli minister to travel to Saudi Arabia for official purposes.

In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS on Wednesday evening, Katz spoke to the channel from Riyadh to discuss the warming relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia .

He shared insights into the burgeoning relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, describing the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia as "very warm" and reminiscent of "walking around Tel Aviv."

"My feeling is that an affair has begun, but it will take time until it crystallizes into a relationship," Minister Katz stated during the interview. "If there is a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, it will be a warm peace."

Katz's historic visit has paved the way for other Israeli ministers to publicly announce their plans to visit Saudi Arabia, including Communication Minister Shlomo Karai and Likud MK David Bitan.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh U.S. President Joe Biden (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, United States.

During a recent address to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that Israel and Saudi Arabia stand on the precipice of "an historic peace."

Normalization with Saudi Arabia was a recurring theme in Netanyahu's visit to New York, including his meeting with U.S. President Biden, who expressed optimism about the normalization process. Both leaders share a vision of forging a new era in relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman echoed this sentiment, stating in a recent interview with Fox News that "every day we are closer" to achieving a normalization agreement.