U.S. calls for calm as Serbia increases military presence near Kosovo

The United States has raised concerns and called for the de-escalation of tensions as Serbia has reportedly deployed a significant military presence near the border with Kosovo.

This move follows deadly clashes at a monastery in northern Kosovo last week, which resulted in the deaths of a Kosovo police officer and three Serb gunmen, marking one of the most serious escalations in the region in recent years.

The White House has described the Serbian military build-up as "unprecedented" and has observed the deployment of advanced artillery, tanks, and mechanized infantry units along the border. While the purpose of this military build-up remains unclear, it is viewed as a destabilizing development.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated, "We are calling on Serbia to withdraw those forces from the border." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also engaged with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, emphasizing the need for "immediate de-escalation and a return to dialogue."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern about Serbian military mobilizations during a conversation with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. They discussed the EU-facilitated Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia as a long-term solution for regional stability.

President Vucic, while not directly denying the recent build-up, refuted claims that Serbian forces were on high alert. He clarified that the highest level of combat readiness had not been authorized, emphasizing that Serbia currently had fewer troops compared to a few months ago.

Serbia's defense minister and head of the armed forces visited a "deployment zone" on Wednesday, though no additional details were provided.