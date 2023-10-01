UN mission arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh for first visit in 30 years

Nearly all of Nagorno-Karabakh's approximately 120,000 residents fled the area in the days following the Azerbaijani offensive

A United Nations mission has arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to reports from Azerbaijan, marking the first visit of its kind in approximately three decades.

The mission's primary objective is to assess humanitarian requirements in the region.

The development comes in the wake of a one-day Azerbaijani offensive that led to Armenian separatists agreeing to disarm, dissolve their governing body, and reunite with Baku.

This decision, after holding the enclave for three decades, has led to the majority of the ethnic-Armenian population fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking a refugee crisis.

The region's reintegration with Azerbaijan signifies a substantial setback for Armenians, who have long aspired to reunite what they view as their ancestral lands, divided among regional powers since the Middle Ages.

SIRANUSH ADAMYAN / AFP Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh sit in a long traffic jam of vehicles along the Lachin corridor on September 28, 2023. Azerbaijan on September 28, 2023 said it wanted ethnic Armenians to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh after its lightning offensive crushed the rebel region's independence bid.

As nearly all of Nagorno-Karabakh's approximately 120,000 residents fled the area in the days following the offensive, Armenia declared a national day of prayer for the region on Sunday. Bells rang out in churches across the country, and Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, led a service near the capital, Yerevan.

Armenia has accused Baku of "ethnic cleansing," an allegation that Azerbaijan has vehemently denied. Baku has called on Armenians not to leave their homes, asserting that their rights will be upheld if they reintegrate with Azerbaijan.

ALAIN JOCARD / AFP Armenian refugees wait in a square of Goris city centre on September 29, 2023 before being evacuated in various Armenian cities, as the exodus from the Nagorno-Karabakh ethnic Armenian enclave following its fall to Azerbaijani forces continued unabated.

However, the sudden influx of refugees poses a significant challenge for Armenia, a nation with a population of 2.8 million. Authorities have reported that 35,000 refugees are currently in temporary accommodations.

To aid those fleeing, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recently launched an emergency appeal for 20 million Swiss Francs ($22 million).

In the midst of these developments, Azerbaijan is conducting "reintegration" discussions with separatist leaders while also detaining some high-ranking officials from the region's former government and military command.