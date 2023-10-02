Armenian separatist officials stay in Karabakh for rescue operations

This decision comes as Yerevan reports casualties in a border clash with Azerbaijani forces on Monday

Armenian separatists from Nagorno-Karabakh have announced that their officials will remain in the region to conduct rescue operations following Azerbaijan's recent offensive.

The separatists claim that over 200 people lost their lives in the fighting with Azerbaijan last month, and an additional 170 died in a fuel depot explosion while civilians were fleeing Karabakh due to concerns about ethnic cleansing.

After three decades of Armenian control, the separatist authorities have agreed to disarm, dissolve their government, and reintegrate with Azerbaijan following Baku's one-day military operation in late September.

Nearly all of the approximately 120,000 residents of the mountainous region fled after Azerbaijan's offensive.

The separatist government has confirmed that its leader, Samvel Shahramanyan, along with a group of officials, will remain in Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert until search and rescue operations for the remaining victims and missing persons are completed.

SIRANUSH ADAMYAN / AFP Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh sit in a long traffic jam of vehicles along the Lachin corridor on September 28, 2023. Azerbaijan on September 28, 2023 said it wanted ethnic Armenians to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh after its lightning offensive crushed the rebel region's independence bid.

"The government continues to focus on the issue of those citizens who want to move to the Republic of Armenia," added the government in a statement.

Separatist official Artak Beglaryan stated that "a few hundred" Armenian representatives are staying in Karabakh, including officials, emergency service personnel, volunteers, and individuals with special needs.

On Yerevan's side, reports of casualties emerged as Azerbaijani forces allegedly fired upon a vehicle carrying food for Armenian soldiers in a border region. Armenia reported that the incident took place near the eastern village of Kut, a claim that Azerbaijan has rejected.

Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of conducting an "ethnic cleansing" campaign to remove Karabakh's Armenian population, while Baku has denied these allegations and called on Armenian residents to stay and "re-integrate" into Azerbaijan, with guarantees of their rights.