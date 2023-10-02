UN authorizes deployment of peacekeeping force to Haiti

The situation in Haiti has been a cause for growing concern, with political unrest, security challenges, and humanitarian crises gripping the nation

After a year of relentless appeals and negotiations, the United Nations has given its approval for the deployment of a peacekeeping force to Haiti.

The decision comes as a response to Haiti's repeated requests for international assistance in restoring stability to the nation.

Over the past year, Haiti's government and civil society have made repeated pleas for the international community, through the United Nations, to provide support in reestablishing law and order and addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the population.

The United Nations has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to broker a viable solution that would garner the support of its member states. After months of negotiations and consultations, the decision to authorize the deployment of a peacekeeping force was reached.

AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph Armed members of "G9 and Family" march in a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The peacekeeping force is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the security situation in Haiti, facilitating humanitarian aid delivery, and supporting the country's government in its efforts to restore governance and social services. The mission's mandate will encompass a wide range of tasks aimed at reestablishing stability and preventing further deterioration of the situation.

HECTOR RETAMAL (AFP) Unrest in Haiti

The upcoming deployment of the peacekeeping force will be closely monitored and coordinated by the United Nations, with the aim of ensuring that it contributes effectively to the restoration of peace and security in Haiti.