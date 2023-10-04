Senior Biden advisers quietly visit Saudi for Israel normalization talks - report

The Biden administration is eager to finalize this significant deal involving Saudi Arabia and Israel before the onset of the 2024 presidential campaign

In a discreet diplomatic vtrip, senior advisers from the Biden administration conducted a visit to Saudi Arabia last week to continue discussions on a prospective far-reaching accord that may encompass a peace treaty between the Saudi kingdom and Israel, according to a report by Barak Ravid of Axios.

Talks regarding the agreement gained traction following President Biden's recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last Thursday, Brett McGurk, the White House Middle East czar, and Amos Hochstein, Biden's senior adviser for energy and infrastructure, visited Saudi Arabia for several hours, according to Axios. The White House did not publicly disclose the purpose of their trip.

During their visit, McGurk and Hochstein held meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and other high-ranking Saudi officials, engaging in discussions related to various facets of the proposed deal, according to the report.

A spokesperson from the White House National Security Council told Axios that they do not have any "recent travel to read out."

The spokesperson clarified that McGurk frequently visits the region to address an array of issues aimed at reducing broader tensions in the Middle East. Similarly, Hochstein often travels globally in support of the president's Partnership for Global Infrastructure, which includes the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor.

The Biden advisors' trip to Saudi comes after diplomatic sources told i24NEWS that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the Palestinian Authority (PA), and has now added Saudi Arabia to the itinerary, as well as Morocco.

The trip will occur during the third week of October, and will be part of Washington's effort to advance normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh, expanding the Abraham Accords that saw Morocco and others normalize relations with Israel.

At the end of September, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated the normalization talks had “outlined a basic structure” for moving forward.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials have begun openly travelling to Saudi Arabia, with first public visit being made in September by the Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi making the first official visit on October 2 as the head of a delegation to an international conference taking place in Riyadh.

Before that, there had been an emergency landing by Air Seychelles, in August, which resulted in a direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel.