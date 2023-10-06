Nobel Peace Prize has a shortlist of hopefuls but no clear frontrunner

Nobel Prizes are among the top acknowledgements for excellence across a variety of fields, though advocates have urged for greater diversity in awardees

Some of the top nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize have been reported as Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist; Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist; Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s representative to the United Nations; Greta Thunberg and Ugandan Vanessa Nakate for their environmental work.

Despite there being no clear frontrunner, there has been talk that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were considered as most likely to win from the shortlist.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will unveil the recipient of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize this Friday, at 11 a.m. CEST.

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient is ultimately chosen by a five-member committee known as the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and can include current and former committee members, national parliaments, governments, previous Peace Prize laureates, professors in select fields, and directors of research centers specializing in peace and international affairs.

Many award in the fields of science have already been announced. The Nobel Prize acknowledged two scientists whose groundbreaking discoveries paved the way for the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, offering hope and protection in the fight against the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Prize in Physics celebrated the achievements of three scientists whose work unraveled the mysteries of electron movement within atoms, shedding light on the fundamental processes governing our physical world. Their research delved into the intricate world of subatomic particles and the rapid journeys of electrons.

Wednesday brought the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, which was awarded to three researchers based in the United States for their pioneering work on quantum dots. These minuscule particles possess the remarkable ability to emit brilliantly colored light and find applications in electronics and medical imaging, promising advancements in technology and healthcare.

Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in chemistry at Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Thursday marked the Nobel Prize in Literature, which recognized Norwegian writer Jon Fosse for his exceptional literary works that give voice to the ineffable aspects of human experience, touching hearts and minds with his eloquent storytelling.

As the world eagerly awaits the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the Nobel Prize in Economics on October 9, these prestigious awards serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of Alfred Nobel, who bequeathed his fortune to recognize those who have contributed the most to the betterment of humanity. Nobel's vision continues to inspire and honor remarkable individuals and their transformative contributions to our world.

Alfred Nobel's creation of the Nobel Prizes in 1901 was driven by his desire to recognize those who had made significant contributions to humanity. His legacy endures, with six Nobel Prizes now awarded annually, including the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, established in 1968. While the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, it is traditionally presented alongside the others.

As the Nobel Prizes evolve, there is a growing call for greater diversity among laureates, emphasizing the need to recognize the contributions of women and scientists from regions beyond Europe and North America, ensuring a more inclusive celebration of human achievement. To date, 62 women have received Nobel Prizes, with 27 in scientific categories, marking significant progress in acknowledging the contributions of women in these fields.

However, in both physics and economics, the number of female laureates remains limited, highlighting ongoing challenges in promoting diversity and representation among Nobel Prize winners.