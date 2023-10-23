As both Malta and Israel allow dual citizenship, there is no requirement to give up the first passport to become a citizen of the small European island nation

Malta is not just a small island in the Mediterranean Sea. It is also a European Union country that offers non-EU citizens a chance to obtain citizenship by naturalization for exceptional services by direct investment.

Here are 6 benefits of Malta citizenship for Israeli citizens:

1. Second home in Europe: Israeli citizens with a Malta passport can travel to the island in the Mediterranean whenever they want — even if the borders are closed to foreigners.

2. Free travel across the European Union: Israeli citizens can spend 90 out of 180 days in EU countries without a visa. For Malta citizens, however, there is no time limit on travel in the EU, as Malta is a European Union member.

3. Access to European education. Citizens of Malta can study in local schools and universities for free. In other European Union countries, they can be offered lower tuition fees.

4. Affordable healthcare: Maltese citizens with medical insurance can get free treatment in state hospitals, with free medication also available.

5. International business opportunities: Maltese citizens can open businesses in the country or other EU states, giving their companies a chance to grow internationally.

6. Retaining first citizenship: As both Malta and Israel allow dual citizenship, there is no requirement to give up the first passport to become a Malta citizen.

How Israeli investors can become Malta citizens

Investors can obtain Malta citizenship for exceptional services by direct investment. To receive a Maltese passport, a minimum investment of €690,000 is required. Family members can be included in the application.

Investors and their family members obtain Malta citizenship by naturalization. This means they get a residence permit and apply for citizenship after 1 or 3 years of keeping it, depending on the investment sum.

The expenses of obtaining a Malta passport can be broken down into four mandatory categories:

Real estate investment: at least €16,000 annually for rent or €700,000 for a real estate purchase. The investor must own or rent the property for 5 years after becoming a Malta citizen. In case of a purchase, the property can be sold, and the money returned after that period.

Contribution to Malta National Development and Social Fund: €600,000 to apply for citizenship after 3 years of residence and €750,000 to apply in a year. The fee is increased by €50,000 for each family member.

Charitable donation to a Maltese non-government organization: €10,000.

Additional expenses: €15,000 for the eligibility test, €5,000 for residence card issuance, and €3,000 for administrative fees. Each fee increases with a new family member in the application.

Key things to keep in mind about Malta citizenship:

Malta citizenship for exceptional services by direct investment is available for Israeli citizens.

The fastest way to get a Malta citizenship takes one year.

The minimum investment required is €690,000 if the investor chooses to rent housing in Malta. In the case of a real estate purchase, the minimum expenses are €1,310,000, but the property can be sold in five years after obtaining citizenship.

