Thai hostages released by Hamas land in Bangkok, reunite with families

Seventeen Thai nationals, held hostage for weeks by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, arrived back in Bangkok on Thursday to the heartfelt embrace of their awaiting families.

Following negotiations by Bangkok's foreign ministry and Thai Muslim groups, an El-Al flight from Tel Aviv landed at Suvarnabhumi airport, bringing home the returning captives.

A foreign ministry official confirmed the safe arrival of the hostages amid the ongoing processing procedures.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara accompanied the returning group, having previously traveled to Israel to support the negotiation process.

Lumpong Pinakalo, 51, whose son was among the hostages, expressed relief and anxiety as she eagerly awaited the arrival of her loved one.

"I've been following the news anxiously. When his name didn't appear among the hostages initially, I feared the worst," she shared with AFP.

The hostages' return follows a series of releases initiated last Friday, coinciding with a truce facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States after extensive negotiations.

The group underwent medical recovery in Israel before being cleared for their trips back to Thailand.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Israel FM Cohen meets Thai, Philippine citizens freed from Hamas's captivity.

As of now, 23 hostages have been freed, with nine individuals still in Hamas captivity. Bangkok's foreign ministry continues evacuation efforts of the over 30,000 citizens living in Israel, having already assisted over 8,500 citizens.