In rare international trip, Putin to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE

There are few countries the Russian President can visit due to the international arrest warrant he faces for war crimes in Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

He stated that the Russian leader will discuss bilateral relations with his counterparts as well as the situation in the Gaza Strip and the OPEC+ cuts.

When asked about the situation on the oil market, Peskov stated: "These talks are being conducted within the OPEC+ format, but, of course, interaction in this area is always on the agenda. The market is very large, so sometimes such decisions are delayed," referring to the uncertainty over voluntary output cuts by OPEC+.

In terms of Gaza talks, Putin's visit does not promise any significant outcomes, after similar meetings of BRICS+ heads of states and the joint Arab-Muslim forum in Riyadh, both held in back in November, failed to produce anything more than rhetoric.

According to the Kremlin's statement, Putin last spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon the country's acceptance into the expanded BRICS organization back in September.

After the quick visit, Putin will reportedly host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday. According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Raisi will travel to the Russian capital accompanied by a high-ranking economic and political delegation. There have been no statements regarding the agenda of this visit, which comes as Moscow and Tehran have been intensifying bilateral cooperation. The two recently sealed a defense pact in which Iran will purchase Russian fighter jets and helicopters.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday reported downing 10 out of 17 Iranian-made 'Shahed' drones launched by Russia. Previously, the Institute for Science and International Security reported that satellite imagery shows progress in the construction of a plant in Russia that is set to mass produce Iranian-designed suicide drones. The White House has also warned that Iran may be considering providing ballistic missiles to Russia amid the nation's war in Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are some of the few countries in the world where Russia's President can travel without fearing prosecution, as there is an outstanding international warrant for his arrest for war crimes in Ukraine. The countries have not signed or ratified the Rome Statute, that would bind them to International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions.

Earlier in October, Putin visited Kyrgyzstan as his first trip abroad since the ICJ charges were announced. He then traveled to China and Kazakhstan.

