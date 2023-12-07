Iran's Raisi lands in Moscow ahead of meeting with Russia's Putin

The last direct conversation between Raisi and Putin occurred on October 16, centering on shared concerns about the escalating Gaza conflict

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived for a significant arrival in Moscow on Thursday, marking the commencement of an official visit aimed at high-level discussions.

His agenda involves a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with talks expected to span diverse topics encompassing economic ties and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The state-affiliated Russia Today news channel broadcasted scenes of Raisi disembarking from his presidential plane, a Meraj airways A340.

Iran's Irna news agency highlighted the core focus of President Raisi's one-day trip, stating, "Bilateral consultations, particularly on economic interactions, coupled with discussions on regional and global issues, notably the Palestinian situation and ongoing developments in Gaza, will take center stage."

According to Iranian official media, the last direct conversation between Raisi and Putin occurred on October 16, centering on shared concerns about the escalating Gaza conflict. Their last face-to-face meeting transpired during the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the previous year.

The bilateral ties between Russia and Iran have seen considerable strategic alignment, especially in their support for President Bashar Al Assad in Syria, amidst both nations grappling with economic sanctions imposed by Western powers.

Iranian Army office / AP Des drones iraniens sont exposés sur une photo publiée par l'armée iranienne. La République islamique nie que ses drones soient utilisés par la Russie dans sa guerre en Ukraine.

Following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, defense relations between Iran and Russia have intensified. Iran's supply of drones and artillery ammunition to the Russian military has been a key facet of this deepening partnership.

The growing defense collaboration between these nations has raised concerns in the United States, which has voiced apprehension regarding this strengthening partnership.

Mladen ANTONOV (AFP) The Saudi-dominated OPEC and Russia agreed in 2016 to create a loose alliance of 24 oil-producing nations to limit production in the face of tumbling prices

Both Iran and Russia are members of Opec+, a consortium of oil-producing nations working to regulate global oil production levels. Additionally, Iran is among the six countries invited to join the Brics economic bloc, expanding the alliance that originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with the formal inclusion set for January 1, 2024.

Raisi's visit follows Russian President Putin's recent one-day tour to the Gulf region, where he engaged in discussions including Gaza, Ukraine, and Cop28. Both leaders emphasized the imperative of fostering lasting peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict, underlining the importance of a two-state solution.

Putin's visit to the UAE witnessed a warm reception from at an official ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Discussions centered on regional stability and endeavors to bolster peace in the Middle East.

GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP This pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin visiting the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg on November 17, 2023.

Subsequently, Putin went to Saudi Arabia, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended a warm welcome. During their interactions, Putin stressed the significance of nurturing the amicable relations between their nations and the need for ongoing dialogue on regional affairs.