PA President Abbas blames U.S. for Gaza 'children's tragedy' after UN veto

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas condemned the United States' on Saturday, attributing responsibility for the tragic loss of children's lives in Gaza to the U.S. after it vetoed a UN Security Council resolution advocating for a ceasefire in the region.

In a statement from Abbas's office, the president criticized the American stance as aggressive and in violation of humanitarian values, directly holding the U.S. accountable for the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly in Gaza, due to its unwavering support for Israel.

The U.S. veto, which thwarted efforts led by UN chief Antonio Guterres and Arab nations towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, drew criticism.

American envoy Robert Wood dismissed the resolution as detached from reality and unlikely to effect change on the ground.

AP / Richard Drew 2015 © FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the UN Headquarters, on Sept. 30, 2015

While Israel welcomed the veto, the resolution's sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, expressed deep disappointment over the outcome.

The emergency Security Council meeting convened by Guterres followed weeks of conflict that resulted in a devastating toll, with nearly 17,500 casualties, predominantly women and children, according to the Hamas run health ministry in Gaza.

JACK GUEZ / AFP A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 8, 2023, shows smoke rising above buildings during an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The conflict, started by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, claimed 1,200 lives, primarily civilians, with 240 taken hostage, as stated by Israeli officials.