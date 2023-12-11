Zara faces backlash over controversial ad campaign that is 'reminiscent of Gaza photos'

Zara's parent company, Inditex, refrained from addressing the boycott demands directly but took the campaign off the website

Fashion giant Zara has found itself embroiled in a storm of controversy after its latest campaign sparked accusations of insensitivity towards the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, prompting widespread calls for a boycott.

The campaign, promoting Zara's 2024 Atelier range, faced sharp criticism for its portrayal of mannequins wrapped in white fabric and models posing amidst what some interpreted as war rubble and coffins.

One particular image, depicting a model carrying a mannequin on her shoulder, has drawn significant attention and backlash.

Critics argue that the visuals in the campaign bear a resemblance to scenes from the conflict in Gaza, where images of bodies wrapped in white sheets amid the aftermath of war have circulated media.

The striking similarity in the campaign imagery to these distressing scenes has fueled the outrage and condemnation.

Following the uproar, Zara appeared to remove some of the contentious images from its social media platforms but retained them on its website. This move came after calls for a boycott by pro-Palestinian activists gathered momentum.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, attributed the removal of it on the website as 'its routine content refreshment strategy.' While refraining from addressing the boycott demands directly, the company clarified that the "Atelier" collection concept was devised in July, and the campaign visuals were captured in September, predating the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas that began post-October 7.