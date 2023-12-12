UK advertising company succumbs to pressure, pulls down campaign for kidnapped Israelis

The company said they received thousands of complaints, along with personal threats to its staff

A prominent UK advertising company, London Lites, breached an agreement with the Israeli Embassy and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in London.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness for the 137 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, displaying their images on video screens across London for a two-week period.

Despite facing challenges finding media partners willing to display the photos the company eventually agreed. However, after just six days into the campaign, the organizers were informed that it was terminated with immediate effect. The reason cited was an "unusual volume of complaints from the public," revealing that the company received thousands of complaints, along with personal threats to its staff.

The Israeli Embassy expressed regret over the decision, stating that London Lites "caved to the threats of an extreme minority" that sought to limit freedom of expression.

The Embassy is considering further action against the company, emphasizing the non-controversial nature of raising awareness for innocent civilians held hostage by the terrorist organization.

"We will continue to raise awareness for the 137 Israeli hostages," the Embassy asserted.

Criticizing the breach of contract, they argued that it played into the hands of terrorists by ignoring Hamas's war crimes and succumbing to intimidation and threats in London.