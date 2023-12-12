Turkish Parliamentarian collapses during speech criticizing Israel

Members of Parliament rushed to his aid, providing immediate medical assistance

During the Turkish National General Assembly, Hasan Bitmaz, a member of the opposition party, collapsed during his impassioned speech criticizing Turkey's stance on the war in between Israel and Hamas.

Bitmaz, a vocal critic of President Erdogan's policies, particularly Turkey's relations with Israel, fell unconscious after his powerful words against Israel.

Members of Parliament rushed to his aid, providing immediate medical assistance.

According to reports from the Anatolia Agency, Bitmaz spoke fervently about the Israeli conflict in the context of budget discussions when he suddenly fainted. Parliamentarians, including a doctor present at the session, administered first aid and revived him before transferring him to the hospital.

Initial reports suggested that Bitmaz's heart had momentarily stopped but was successfully revived. A subsequent statement indicated that the 53-year-old MP's condition remained serious, and his life was still at risk.

Before his collapse, Bitmaz delivered a strong message against Israel and against any friendly policy turkey had with Israel.

Bitmaz, affiliated with the "Saada" party, a conservative Islamist opposition group, frequently criticizes Erdogan's policies, particularly Turkey's attempts to join the European Union and maintain warm relations with Israel and the United States.

