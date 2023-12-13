Zara removes controversial ad campaign, 'regrets misunderstanding'

Britain's Advertising Standards Authority said it received 110 complaints about the Zara campaign saying the imagery referenced the Israel-Hamas war

Fashion brand Zara withdrew an ad campaign featuring statues wrapped in white that sparked calls for a boycott and protests outside stores by some pro-Palestinian activists, saying on Tuesday that it regretted the "misunderstanding".

People left tens of thousands of complaints about the campaign on Zara's Instagram account, saying the images resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza. "#BoycottZara" trended on messaging platform X (formerly Twitter).

Zara said the campaign, which also featured mannequins with missing limbs, had been conceived in July and photographed in September, before Israel's war against Hamas started in October, and was meant to show unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio.

"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," Zara said in an Instagram post. The images were used "with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context", it added.

"Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone," the brand stated.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734338356249874535 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in front of the Zara stores across North America and Europe. For one, protesters on Tuesday sprayed a store in Canada's Montreal, social media posts suggest.

Additionally, a crowd of demonstrators gathered in front of the Zara store in Tunisia's capital Tunis on Monday, chanting and waving a Palestinian flag, a video posted on social media showed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734780938092007873 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Britain's Advertising Standards Authority said it received 110 complaints about the Zara campaign saying the imagery referenced the war in Gaza and was offensive. "As Zara have now removed the ad, we won't be taking any further action," the ASA said in a statement.

Read more stories like this >>

• Zara faces backlash over controversial ad campaign that is 'reminiscent of Gaza photos' >>

• Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez join star-studded fundraising event for Gaza >>

• Harvard President Gay retains position amidst anti-Semitism on campus controversy >>