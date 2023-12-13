Swiss parliament cancels funding to UNRWA, cites terrorism glorification

Switzerland is UNRWA's ninth largest donor nation

Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) on Wednesday reported on the Swiss Parliament lower house's - National Council - decision to cancel funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

According to the IMPACT-se press, People’s Party MP David Zuberbühler cited concerns that the UNRWA employees "had glorified terror against Israel, and that the organization was taking a one-sided position on the Middle East conflict."

Switzerland is said to be the UNRWA’s ninth largest donor nation. In 2023 alone, Bern contributed over $21 million of aid.

As IMPACT-se explains, back in January, Zuberbühler was part of a delegation of Swiss parliamentarians who visited UNRWA. "They were refused access to educational materials or to conduct an on-site visit to an UNRWA school in Bethlehem which was agreed upon in advance."

"Instead, a meeting with UNRWA students was arranged, which ended abruptly when the students were told not to answer when MPs asked whether they could imagine living together with Israelis in freedom and peace."

IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff, stated: "Israelis have been let down disastrously by the gaggle of international organizations that make Switzerland their home, and none more so than UNRWA, which taught hate every day to the October 7 terrorists."

"Now, the Swiss parliament is having its say. We hope the diplomats are paying attention to their hosts," he added.

