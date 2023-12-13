U.S. and UK impose additional sanctions on Hamas officials

'Hamas continues to rely on well-placed officials and affiliates who exploit jurisdictions to direct fundraising campaigns'

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced a fourth round of sanctions targeting individuals in Turkey and other locations associated with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The sanctions, imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department, focus on eight individuals involved in perpetuating Hamas's agenda by representing the group's interests abroad and managing its finances.

According to a statement from the U.S. Treasury, Brian Nelson says Hamas continues to rely on well-placed officials and affiliates who exploit seemingly permissive jurisdictions to direct fundraising campaigns and channel illicit proceeds to support activities in Gaza.

Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, emphasized the importance of targeting these networks supporting Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734911522432852250 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Among the individuals targeted by the sanctions, several are based in Turkey, including Haroun Mansour Yaqoub Nasser Al-Din, identified as one of Hamas's key financial operatives.

Al-Din has been implicated in a network responsible for transferring funds from Turkey and Gaza to the Hamas command center in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Treasury alleges that he played a role in subsidizing Hamas activities to fuel unrest in the West Bank.

Read more stories like this >>

• 'Unprecedented' 337% surge in antisemitic incidents in U.S. - report >>

• Zara removes controversial ad campaign, 'regrets misunderstanding' >>

• Turkish Parliamentarian collapses during speech criticizing Israel >>