Dutch court rules in favor of F-35 fighter jet parts shipments to Israel

The U.S.-owned F-35 parts are stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands and shipped to partners, including Israel, according to existing export deals

A Dutch court on Friday dismissed demands to block the Dutch government from exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, which they claimed were enabling war crimes committed in the besieged Gaza strip.

Judges at the District Court in The Hague said they must leave the Dutch government a large degree of freedom when it comes to weighing political and policy issues in deciding on arms exports.

The Netherlands houses one of several regional warehouses of U.S.-owned F-35 parts which are then distributed to countries that request them, including Israel.

The rights groups, which included the Dutch affiliate of Oxfam, said Israel was using the planes in attacks in Gaza that "kill civilians in large scale bombings."

"On the basis of current information on the deployment of Israeli F-35s, it cannot be established that the F-35s are involved in serious violations of humanitarian law of war," said the judges.

But they said they could only rule on the question whether the government had made a reasonable assessment in allowing exports to continue and said there was "no space for a preliminary relief judge to intervene".

Read more stories like this >>

• Far-right Wilders wins Netherlands parliamentary elections - exit poll >>

• Israel’s Defense Ministry requests U.S. approval to purchase F-35 aircraft >>

• Israel receives new F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, bolstering arsenal >>