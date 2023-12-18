Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples with limits

A new policy document approved by Pope Francis backs “the possibility of blessings for homosexual couples,” after a 2021 decree banning such recognition

The Vatican announced Monday that it will permit blessings for same-sex couples, a move praised by some as progress even as strict limitations remain in place.

A new policy document approved by Pope Francis backs “the possibility of blessings for homosexual couples,” after a 2021 decree banning such recognition.

However, the blessings cannot resemble marriage ceremonies or relate to civil unions.

The text stresses, “One should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing.” Yet it upholds official doctrine of marriage solely between a man and woman.

Domenico Stinellis / AP Pope Francis

Allowable same-sex blessings also may not use wording or rituals specific to weddings, the document added. Rather, “such a blessing may find its place in other contexts” like private meetings with a priest.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The Vatican described the shift as an “enrichment” of its pastoral approach aligning with Francis’ desire for an inclusive Church. But it continues prohibiting full religious endorsement of same-sex relationships.

Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP Pope Francis as he delivers his Christmas blessing, standing on the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, December 25, 2022.

Advocates internationally hope the changes could spark wider acceptance, though traditionalist Catholic groups have already voiced criticism over any normalization. The complex new guidance reflects evolving debates within the global Church.